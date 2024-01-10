Iran’s output of road construction, mining machinery to hit 4,500 units by end of March

(MENAFN) By the conclusion of the current Iranian calendar year (ending on March 19), the production of road construction and mining machinery in Iran is projected to reach 4,500 units, as stated by an official from the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry.



Abouzar Jamshidvand, the director general of the ministry’s Office of Agricultural, Construction, and Mining Machinery, reported that 3,100 of such machinery has already been manufactured since the commencement of the current year (starting on March 21, 2023), according to an Iranian news agency.



“The policy of the Industry Ministry is to provide road construction and mining machinery from domestic sources, so according to the general policies of the government, the laws approved by the parliament, and the explicit order of the minister, the aim is to use the capacities of domestic producers to meet the needs of the country in this field,” Jamshidvand stated.



The official highlighted a substantial increase in the production of road construction and mining machinery in the previous year (1401) compared to the preceding year. The production surged to 3,400 units last year, a notable rise from the 1,700 units recorded in the year 1400.



“If there is a shortage in production and it is not possible to manufacture domestically, we will import the machines, and good things have happened in this area so far,” he declared.



In 2022, Jamshidvand stated that over 80 percent of the machinery required by the mining sector in the country could be produced by domestic manufacturers.

