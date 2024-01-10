               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Of The Gambia Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador


1/10/2024 7:24:36 AM

HE President of the Republic of The Gambia President Adama Barrow has received the credentials of HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Kuwari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of The Gambia.

HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE the President of the Republic of The Gambia, and His Highness' wishes of good health and happiness to His Excellency, and the Government and people of The Gambia continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, HE the President of the Republic of The Gambia entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar further progress and development.

