The Ritz - Carlton Bacara Welcomes New Spa Director Alexis Haley

Haley brings exemplary experience from the finest spas around the country to The Spa at Bacara, where guests are enveloped in luxury care

SANTA BARBARA , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara – the premier resort by the sea on the Gaviota Coast, welcomes Alexis Haley as Director of Spa and Recreation. Haley has successfully led spa teams in delivering unparalleled service at premier spas around the country, most recently at The Ritz Carlton, Amelia Island, where she obtained 5-Star Leader of the Quarter. The Spa at Bacara's 42,000-square-foot wellness retreat is transformative travel, where guests can experience a spa that is not just pampering but personally enriching. They can bask in the opportunity to be nurtured, venture into a relaxed state of mind, and launch back into life better than they came.“I am thrilled to be at the premier spa on the central coast, The Spa at Bacara. I've spent over a decade in the industry, committed to promoting wellness and excelling at the highest standards of service,” says Haley.“ I'm passionate about industry research to stay current with technology to continuously implement innovative spa and wellness experiences and ensure our spa guests' expectations are exceeded.”Haley's experience includes delivering unparalleled service at The Ritz Carlton, Amelia Island, The Ritz Carlton, Lake Oconee, and assisting at The Ritz Carlton, Bacara. She has successfully led spa teams at Casa Monica Resort and Spa in Saint Augustine, Florida; The Mansion at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia; the World Center in Orlando, Florida; The Inn on the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina; and The Grand Bohemian in Asheville, North Carolina. Prior to that, Haley worked for a spa management and consulting firm after attending Pennsylvania State University.The Spa is a 42,000-square-foot wellness retreat with a dedicated staff, many of whom have been caring for guests for over twenty years. The Spa's amenities include a swimming pool, redwood sauna, and eucalyptus steam room. The spa experience includes enjoying the fireside lounges and a rooftop terrace highlighting the resort's legendary Santa Barbara views. Signature Treatments are beloved by regular spa-goers and have been on the spa menu since the spa's inception, including The Bacara Body Melt and The Age Defying Facial.For more information or to make an appointment, please contact The Spa at (805) 571-4210 or email .... The spa menu can be found at###About The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa BarbaraSet against a backdrop of golden beaches and lush mountains, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara embodies the charm, beauty, and energy of the Mediterranean in the heart of Santa Barbara. The iconic Central California resort spans 78 acres and features 358 guest rooms and suites, two natural beaches, lush gardens, and a collection of amenities including: a 42,000 square-foot spa and wellness center; three salt-water infinity pools; six culinary venues including the signature Angel Oak, housing the resort's 12,000-bottle wine collection; robust activities program for guests of all ages; and 70,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. The property is distinctly nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains, offering easy access to the region's best vineyards, and is just minutes from the center of charming and historic Santa Barbara.About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLCThe Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Bethesda, MD, part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels in 32 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at , for the latest company updates, visit marriott and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriott.

