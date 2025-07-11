LG Sustainability Report Highlights Progress Toward 2030 Environmental Goals

MENAFN - 3BL) SEOUL, South Korea, July 11, 2025 /3BL/ - Highlighting progress toward its 2030 environmental targets, global innovator LG Electronics has released its new Sustainability Report , which includes updates on reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and advancements in resource circularity. The just-published 2024-25 report outlines the company's wide-ranging efforts to embed sustainability into its worldwide operations as part of its vision for a Better Life for All.

GHG Emissions

LG's Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) emissions totaled 910,000 tons of CO2 equivalent (tCO2eq) in 2024, getting closer to its 2030 goal of 878,000 tons. The company had previously set the goal to reduce GHG emissions by 54.6 percent (compared to 2017 levels) by 2030. The early achievement of this goal was driven by proactive adoption of energy-efficient equipment and carbon-reduction technologies across multiple production processes.

The sustainability report shows how LG is also making headway in cutting Scope 3 emissions from product use through expanded application of AI and other energy-saving technologies. In the United States, LG is an 11-time Energy Star® Partner of the Year and a leading provider of energy efficient home appliances, consumer electronics and HVAC systems.

Globally, the company reduced product carbon emissions in 2024 by 19.4 percent compared to 2020. As the first Korean-headquartered home appliance manufacturer to have its emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), LG said its targets include a 20 percent cut in Scope 3 emissions across seven key product categories by 2030 (based on a 2020 baseline).

Circularity

Progress has also been made in resource circulation, according to the LG Sustainability Report. LG achieved a 97.4 percent waste recycling rate at its global production sites in 2024 – already surpassing its 2030 goal of 95 percent. The company also collected 532,630 tons of used electronics from 91 locations in 56 countries last year, bringing its cumulative total since 2006 to over 5 million tons. Additionally, LG increased the amount of recycled plastic used in its products by 36 percent year-over-year.

Accessibility

Reflecting LG's Better Life for All ESG mission, the Sustainability Report underscores the company's commitment to enhancing accessibility in its products and services. The LG Comfort Kit, designed to make appliances easier to use regardless of age, gender or ability, has been expanded to 14 products. Accessibility features such as screen reading and simultaneous audio output for hearing aids and speakers on LG OLED TVs, as well as kiosks with height adjustment and tactile keypads, further reflect this commitment. The report also explains how LG provides inclusive services including disability care programs, sign language consultations and senior support, as well as in-store educational sessions on safety, IT and culture.

ESG Management

LG continues to strengthen its approach to responsible management through a governance structure rooted in compliance and ethics. The company's board of directors is guided by principles of independence, expertise and transparency, while its ESG Committee plays an expanding role in overseeing sustainability initiatives. In its supply chain, LG supports shared growth through responsible sourcing and third-party ESG audits aligned with Responsible Business Alliance standards.

As a result of its continued efforts, LG ranked in the "Top 1%" of S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment for the second year in a row. The company has also earned an“A” grade from Morgan Stanley Capital International for five consecutive years and has been included in the Dow Jones“Best-in-Class World Index” for 13 straight years.

LG has published its annual sustainability report since 2006. To download the full 2024–2025 report, visit: .

