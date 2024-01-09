SHADOW FORCE MODE TAKES OVER PUBG MOBILE MAPS IN VERSION 3.0 UPDATE

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – January 9th, 2023 – The highly-anticipated Version 3.0 update of PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is now available. Until March 11th, players will be able to face off in Shadow Force, a new themed game mode that takes over Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok, bringing a whole host of changes and new content.

Shadow Force introduces a powerful new melee weapon, the Shadow Blade. Players can harness its sword aura to hit additional nearby enemies with its slashes, use the Draw Slash skill to quickly move towards or away from combat and utilise its passive Assault Blade skill to momentarily block all incoming projectiles from the front. For longer distances, the new Skytether Hook will allow players to propel themselves through the air and quickly close the gap on unsuspecting enemies, or escape from tight situations in a flash. For players with a more tactical approach, the new Proxy Scout is an item that sends out a controllable dummy scout that players can use to disrupt enemies and gather information safely.

Several classic urban areas across the maps have been remade, such as Yasnaya Polyana, Prison, and Georgopol. New buildings have been introduced, and changes have been made to existing ones, offering players new traversal and looting experiences. Certain buildings will also feature Supply Warehouses and Camo Doors for players to discover, offering additional loot.

The Version 3.0 Update also brings a variety of improvements to the World of Wonder creative mode, including new customisation options, templates, interactive objects, and more. New gameplay devices have also been added, including a Virtual Projection Device that projects holograms of characters and a Humanoid Enemy Spawn Device for setting up humanoid PvE enemies.

Additionally, Arctic Base, the long awaited new Metro Royale map set around a snowy military fortress, is coming to the game on January 11th, featuring new challenging Tank and Commander enemies, a stealthy high-pressure air rifle, area destruction, zip line mechanics, and so much more!

The new Royale Pass Ace will be available from January 14th to March 16th. Players can complete RP missions to increase their rank, and receive rewards such as new custom colour outfits, an upgradeable melee weapon, the new scooter finish, and more. The new Season will also run in this period bringing new legendary items including the C6S16 Glasses, C6S16 Set, C6S16 Mask, C5S14 Cover and C6S16 - M24.

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, starting February 9th players will see Dragon’s Blessing replacing some air drops. These will not only have a lightning effect when spawned but may also contain a special Dragon’s Gift. For Valentine’s Day, a new and improved version of the beloved 2-Seat Bike is being added to the game alongside easter eggs, themed locations for romantic photo opportunities, and more.

An exciting collaboration with some friendly faces will be revealed very soon, alongside other brand new IP partnerships. Stay tuned for more information!





