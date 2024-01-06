Telangana Disburses Rythu Bandhu Assistance To 27 Lakh Farmers

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 6 (IANS) The Congress government in Telangana has disbursed financial assistance to 27 lakh farmers so far under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Saturday reviewed the status of releases under Rythu Bandhu with senior officials.

He was informed that the Rythu Bandhu releases have been completed to about 40 per cent of the farmers.

The minister said that the paddy and other Yasangi crops sowing operations are going on across the state and directed them to hasten the Rythu Bandhu releases.

He has also instructed to ensure that releases happen every day, and that a large number of farmers should be covered from next Monday onwards. The next review will be held immediately after Sankranthi.

The minister mentioned that the welfare of farmers and agriculture are the topmost priority of the new government. Despite inheriting a precarious financial situation, the government is committed to ensure that Rythu Bandhu amounts are released to all farmers in a regular and time bound manner. All farmers and the public should not have any doubt about the commitment.

The government had started crediting the money in farmers' bank accounts on December 11.

Rythu Bandhu is the scheme of the previous BRS government as working out the modalities for Rythu Bharosa is going to take time.

The disbursement under Rythu Bandhu, scheduled late November, was stopped by the Election Commission of India due to violation of Model Code of Conduct by BRS.

Rythu Bharosa is one of the six guarantees given by Congress in the recently held elections. It had promised financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre annually, an increase of Rs 5,000 from what the farmers were getting under Rythu Bandhu.

As tenant farmers are not covered by Rythu Bandhu, the Congress party has promised to cover them under Rythu Bharosa.

The Congress also promised Rs 12,000 annual financial assistance each to agriculture labourers.

--IANS

ms/dan