Over-The-Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market Size To Reach USD 40,930 Million By 2032

The global over-the-counter (OTC) analgesics market size accounted for USD 29,520 million in 2023 and is estimated to be worth around USD 36,390 million by 2029, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research, as a result of the rising consumer demand for self-care and increasing elderly population.



About 50% of the Aging Population Drives Growth in the Over-the-Counter Analgesic Market as the Preferred Choice for Pain Management

Over the past ten years, over-the-counter medicine usage has climbed from 19 to 21%. This results from increased over-the-counter analgesic usage from 10.0% to 12.2%. Over-the-counter analgesics act on the central nervous system to reduce pain without impairing consciousness. You can get these medications without a prescription. The market for over-the-counter analgesics is expanding daily for several reasons, including accessibility, price, and greater public awareness. In many nations, it is advised to classify over-the-counter medications as distinct and establish regulations around their use.

According to WHO, a product to be over-the-counter (OTC) is marketed for at least 5 years. Every country has a different time period for changing the category from prescription to OTC (e.g., Japan- 6 years, European Union- No specified time). Before accepting the switch from Prescription drugs to over-the-counter drugs, it did not cause serious Adverse Effects with increasing frequency during the marketing period till then. The Global market is expanding because OTC Analgesics provide accessible and cost-effective solutions for pain relief.

The aim to improve healthcare outcomes increases the demand for analgesics. NSAIDs, mild analgesics like salicylates, and strong analgesics like opioids are used to treat conditions like fever, cough, flu, coronavirus, period cramps, and arthritis.

Additionally, the production of abused NSAIDs and other analgesics has raised the demand for them globally. Global sales of analgesics are rising as a result of improvements in pain management and an increase in neuropathic and chronic pain.

Recent Advances Encouraging the OTC Analgesic Market's Expansion

The Pharmaceutical Industry's shifts and consumers' increasing health consciousness are driving changes in the over-the-counter analgesic market. The individuals now seek medication when they think a fever is a side effect. People who regularly take over-the-counter analgesic medications to treat recurrent pain are calling for more customized long-term solutions. This is in line with the expectations of the consumer base, which is focused on health and represents a larger innovation trend.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and other strategic responses to changing consumer needs, analgesic production is growing significantly. Drug delivery system innovations are vital in determining the efficacy and public opinion of over-the-counter (OTC) products. This emphasis on innovation helps differentiate and protect the unique features of different products.

One of the main reasons behind the continuous growth of the analgesics market is the increasing quantity of clinical trials that evaluate the efficacy and safety of various therapeutic medications. The rising incidence of ailments like arthritis, cancer, and cardiovascular disease among the elderly has a significant impact on market trends. The need for analgesic products is further increased by the ageing population, who frequently experience discomfort and joint pain. Looking ahead, the analgesics market forecast period offers profitable global expansion opportunities. Recent pharmaceutical advances, particularly in creating advanced analgesic drugs, emphasize this. Additionally, the industry's expansion and advancement are greatly aided by the consistent financial support provided by the government and the private sector to pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors and research and development programs. The upward trend reflects a changing healthcare landscape characterized by ongoing technological advancements and a dedication to satisfying the demands of a changing patient population.

Over-the-Counter Analgesic Market Expansion Driven by Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The WHO estimates that only 14 out of every 100 people worldwide receive the required care. Approximately 40 million individuals worldwide need palliative care each year. Roughly 78% of these individuals reside in nations with weak economies. It demonstrates that many individuals who might benefit via care during life-threatening illnesses may not receive it, particularly in areas with limited resources. Self-medication, the growing practice of people caring for themselves without moving to a doctor, has a big effect on the market. Up to 90% of people engage in this practice in developing regions. Unfortunately, a variety of factors, including environmental, political, and cultural influences, influence people's decision to self-medicate for illnesses and symptoms. Research has identified common health conditions such as fever, allergies, common colds, heartburn, diarrhoea, headaches, and joint pain as the main causes of OTC analgesic use. In addition, the prevalence of cardiovascular disease and osteoarthritis has considerably increased, driving up sales of over-the-counter analgesics.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries stand to gain significantly from this trend toward over-the-counter treatments. The requirement for over-the-counter medications and related supplies is projected to rise as more people self-medicate, which will promote market expansion. Numerous factors, such as the prevalence of the condition, aging, accessibility, cultural norms, and the need for prompt relief from the condition, are responsible for this phenomenon. To take advantage of the growing market, businesses in this sector must be aware of these trends.

For Instance,

In a cross-sectional descriptive study carried out in Spain People, the results showed that 78.9% of the subjects had previously taken or were currently taking OTC drugs. This consumption decreased as the age of the subjects increased, with a prevalence of 36.4% of subjects aged ≥ 71 taking OTC drugs. More women, young people without much formal education, and those with lower to medium incomes they are more frequently use pain relievers the most among the over-the-counter drugs (49.1%). Measures should be implemented to optimise the safe use of OTC drugs.



The OTC analgesic drug market is influenced by the prevalence of various conditions that relieve pain. Some critical diseases and health conditions contributing to the demand for OTC analgesics include:

The prevalence of these health conditions underscores the importance of OTC analgesics in providing accessible and effective pain relief for a wide range of individuals experiencing various ailments.

According to a recent study, the vast majority (98%) of 1,040 individuals reported some level of pain relief by consuming either over-the-counter (OTC) or prescription (Rx) analgesic drugs. The study looked especially at the efficacy of four common over-the-counter analgesics: ibuprofen, naproxen, acetaminophen, and aspirin.

OTC Analgesic Market Thrives with Aging Population and their Increasing Demand

In 2019, Approximately 94,820 senior citizens were given at least one analgesic medication. Due to the prevalence of severe chronic pain, an increasing number of senior citizens are turning to over-the-counter pain relief. About 20% of adults worldwide already cope with pain-related problems, and more than 10% of the worldwide population accounts for new cases each year . OTC analgesic sales are increasing as a result of this expanding trend.



OTC salicylate and acetaminophen are most commonly taken by the elderly population, whose demand has increased as a result of chronic illnesses and irreversible health conditions like joint pain. Growing public awareness of these possible problems may impede the expansion of over-the-counter pain relievers. Different analgesics are needed for their treatment, driving the market's expansion.

Elderly people also frequently use weak and strong opioids, along with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). When faced with multiple health conditions (comorbidities), the elderly are increasingly turning to self-medication; in particular, they are using over-the-counter (OTC) analgesics from private pharmacies as their primary source of medication.

The need for over-the-counter (OTC) analgesics is growing among the elderly, supporting the market's growth. There is a growing market for over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers due to the increased demand for alternatives without a prescription. Companies hoping to succeed in this market segment will need to comprehend and address the unique healthcare needs of the ageing population, including easily accessible and efficient pain management solutions.

For Instance,



In 2020 , the European Medicine Agency (EMA) suggested using Common Analgesics like NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatories), paracetamol and ibuprofen to treat mild symptoms of COVID-19 in the lowest dose form. Additionally, the need for analgesics is rising as an increasing number of elderly people choose self-medication over visiting hospitals. In 2021 , According to WHO, 2021, 296 million individuals (or 5.8% of the world's population between the ages of 15 and 64) reported using drugs at least once. Of them, 60 million or so were opioid users.

OTC Drug Market is indeed Facing Challenges for Growth due to Concerns about the Safety and Overuse of Certain Medications

The CDC estimates that overuse of over-the-counter analgesics causes 115 deaths per day in the United States. The common people frequently uses over-the-counter (OTC) analgesics to treat pain and discomfort. Although these medications are remarkably safe, major side effects are possible. Analgesics are regularly used by up to 70% of people in Western countries, mainly for headaches and other relevant pains and common conditions. OTC analgesic medication use has a strong association with psychiatric disorders, specifically depressive symptoms. It is also commonly used to treat dysphoric mood states and insomnia. Abuse is defined as taking more than 4 grams of acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) or acetaminophen per day for an extended period. Individuals who abuse over-the-counter painkillers may require more potent therapies for dysthymia, depression, or chronic pain. It is necessary to look into the possibility that these medications have subtly reinforcing effects. Phenacetin undoubtedly had intoxicating effects; in fact, it was withdrawn from sales in the 1970s.

It is essential to educate people about alternative pain management techniques and the possible connection between excessive use of over-the-counter analgesics and mental health problems. When it comes to directing patients toward safe and efficient treatments for conditions like depression, chronic pain, or other related issues, healthcare providers are essential. advancing public health and making sure that people receive the right treatment for their discomfort and pain requires an understanding of and commitment to addressing the underlying causes of excessive over-the-counter analgesic use.

Excessive and Inappropriate use of Medication can lead to: