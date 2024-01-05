Firepower Exercise Conducted By Kharga Corps In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 5 (IANS) Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, accompanied by Lt. General Rahul R. Singh, General Officer Commanding, Kharga Corps, have witnessed Kharga Shakti at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan, the Defence Ministry said here.

'Kharga Shakti', an integrated firepower exercise was conducted by Kharga Corps, to practice and validate synchronised delivery of firepower of the Strike Corps in complete integration with surveillance resources and air power assets of the Indian Air Force.

The exercise demonstrated seamless, effective and persuasive integrated firing in a simulated operational environment for an offensive in obstacle-ridden terrain by coordinated delivery of firepower by artillery units, armour, mechanised infantry and infantry units of Kharga Corps in synchronisation with fighter bomber missions.

On culmination of the exercise, General Katiyar interacted with all ranks and congratulated them on their professionalism in conduct of the exercise. He also urged them to strive for excellence and live up to the glorious history of the Corps and its emblem 'Kharga of Maa Kali', the ultimate weapon symbolising destruction of enemy in the battlefield.

