Chinese Daily Hails India's Foreign Policy Led By PM Modi, Says 'Moving Towards Great Power'

The Global Times, a state-controlled media outlet in China, has commended India's economic strategies and diplomatic accomplishments during the last four years under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. This positive assessment was articulated in an article titled"Bharat Narrative," highlighting New Delhi's strategic thinking in"foreign policy has evolved, moving towards a great power strategy."An article by Zhang Jiadong, who serves as the Director of the Centre for South Asian Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, emphasized India's notable advancements during the preceding four years piece also recognized India's strong economic expansion, enhancements in urban governance, and a notable shift in its approach to international relations, particularly about China."For example, when discussing the trade imbalance between China and India, Indian representatives earlier used to primarily focus on China's measures to reduce the trade imbalance. But now they are placing more emphasis on India's export potential," Jiadong wrote article also praised India for actively promoting a"Bharat narrative" and underscored the country's strategic self-assurance author additionally asserted that due to its swift economic and social progress, India has gained increased strategic confidence and has taken proactive steps in shaping and advancing a 'Bharat narrative.'"In the political and cultural spheres, India has moved from emphasising its democratic consensus with the West to highlighting the 'Indian feature' of democratic politics. Currently, there is even more emphasis on the Indian origins of democratic politics," he added per the author, this transformation signifies India's aspirations to break away from its historical colonial legacy and establish itself as a global force, both politically and culturally Chinese media article additionally praised India's foreign policy strategy led by PM Modi, acknowledging the country's multi-alignment approach. It specifically commended India for strengthening its relationships with significant global powers such as the United States, Japan, and Russia, while also displaying a nuanced stance during the Russia-Ukraine conflict Highlighting India's strategic thinking in foreign policy, the article stated that it has undergone another change and is"moving towards a great power strategy"."Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed power, he has advocated for a multi-alignment strategy, promoting India's relations with the US, Japan, Russia and other countries and regional organisations,"

Zhang stated article also observed that India has long perceived itself as a global power concluding, Zhang said,"It appears that a transformed, stronger, and more assertive India has become a new geopolitical factor that many countries need to consider."Moreover, the unusual recognition of India's progress and Prime Minister Modi's strategic vision by the Global Times suggests an increasing acknowledgement of India's expanding global impact and the consequences of its assertive stance on the international stage.(With inputs from ANI)

