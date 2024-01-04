Ram Bhajans To Be Played On UPSRTC Buses

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 5 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has instructed that all buses travelling to and from Ayodhya should play a variety of Ram bhajans (devotional songs) to drum up excitement for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir slated for January 22.

Nearly 1,500 buses passing through Ayodhya are being installed with public address systems, on which this devotional music will be played all the way up to January 22, said UPSRTC PRO Ajit Singh.

Moreover, taxi and tourist bus drivers have been instructed on how to properly conduct their businesses at the time, and interceptor vehicles will be deployed on all routes between 200 km of Ayodhya to assist visitors and attend to safety concerns.

This is the first time that devotional songs will be played officially on state buses.

--IANS

amita/ksk