Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' New Schedule Begins Today In Sri Lanka

Thalapathy Vijay has joined forces with director Venkat Prabhu for his next film, and the film marking the actor's 68th film began with the tentative title 'Thalapathy 68'. But the makers unveiled the film's official title on the occasion of the New Year, and the film has been titled 'G.O.A.T.' aka 'The Greatest of All Time'. Now, the latest update on the film is that the team has begun their new schedule in Sri Lanka.

After wrapping up the Hyderabad schedule a week ago, the 'GOAT' team took a break to celebrate the New Year except for Venkat Prabhu, who went to Sri Lanka for a location hunt.

However, the film's next schedule commences today in Sri Lanka and will last for a short period. The team is going to shoot at some live locations in Sri Lanka.

Unveiling the first look along with the film's title, 'GOAT' makers went to share one more poster to give fans a double treat for the New Year. The two exciting posters from the Vijay starrer have hyped the audience, while several speculations about the film's inspiration are going viral on social media.

Vijay is playing a dual role as a character of two different ages, while both looks were unveiled by the makers. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the female lead, while the multi-starrer time travel film has several popular faces in crucial roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja is scoring the music, and the composer is preparing to release the film's first single track next.

