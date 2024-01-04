QCB Issues Treasury Bills Worth QR 3.5 Billion

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued treasury bills worth QR 3.5 billion for maturities of one week, one month, three months, six months, and nine months.

QCB said on its website that the treasury bills were issued as follows: QR 500 million for one week at an interest rate of 5.7550 percent; QR 500 million for one month with an interest rate of 5.8125 percent; QR 500 million for three months at an interest rate of 5.8950 percent; QR 1 billion for six months with an interest rate of 5.9525 percent; and QR 1 billion for nine months with an interest rate of 6.0000 percent.