Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 12.4 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 4, 2024

The Comprehensive study on Digital OOH (DOOH) Market includes historical data as well as share, size, and projection information for the major players, geographies, applications, and product categories for the years 2024 to 2030. The Market study includes comprehensive insights on the competitive environment, description, broad product portfolio of key players, SWOT analysis, and significant business strategy implemented by rivals, revenue, Porters Five Forces Analysis, and sales projections. The report also features an impact analysis of the market dynamics, highlighting the factors currently driving and limiting market growth, and the impact they could have on the short, medium, and long-term outlook. The main goal of the paper is to further illustrate how the latest scenario, the economic slowdown, and war events affect the market for Digital OOH (DOOH).

The global Digital OOH (DOOH) market was valued at USD 24.99 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 56.65 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market.

The Top Key Players profiled in the report:

JCDecaux Group,Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.,BroadSign International LLC, OUTFRONT Media, Daktronics Inc.,Talon Outdoor Ltd, oOh!media Limited,QMS Media Limited, SevenOne Media GmbH, Stroer SE & Co. KGaA, Exterion Media Group,The Times Group, EyeMedia LLC, Scala – Digital Signage Software, Ayuda Media Systems, Signagelive Limited, Net Display Systems, ONELAN Limited, YCD Multimedia, Four Winds Interactive and others.

Industry News:

14 December 2023 - JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, which began its OOH activities in Slovakia in 1990, announced that on December 14th it signed an agreement regarding the merger of its activity in Slovakia with Akzent Bigboard, the outdoor advertising subsidiary of JOJ Media House Group, the leading Media Group in Slovakia.

27 June 2023 - Clear Channel Outdoor, Airports Division, the Americas-based airports business of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., announced a new long-term 10-year contract with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). The contract began April 1, 2023, and continues CCO's commitment to revolutionizing advertising and sponsorships at AUS, elevating the airport's status as a destination for brands to connect with travellers.

Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Digital OOH Market Report

Digital OOH Market by Format Type

Billboard

Transit

Street Furniture

Others

Digital OOH Market by Application

Indoor

Outdoor

Digital OOH Market by End User

Automotive

Personal Care and Households

Entertainment

Retail

Food and Beverages

Telecom

BFSI

Others

Based on geography, the global market for Digital OOH (DOOH) and Disruptions has been segmented as follows:

Over the course of the forecast period, North America is anticipated to lead the worldwide digital out-of-home market. The market's growth is attributed to the region's emerging nations, such the United States and Canada, rapidly urbanising, and to the growing usage of digital out-of-home advertising in commercial verticals. The ongoing growth of the regional market contributes to the acceleration of technological advancements as well as the emergence of smart cities. For instance, in February 2022, VIOOH Limited and outdoor advertising services provider JCDecaux launched programmatic digital out-of-home advertising at significant U.S. airports. The service will be accessible at airports in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Texas, and California.

Furthermore, during the projection period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to develop at the greatest CAGR. The reason for this is because developing countries with rising populations, such as China, India, and Japan, have larger consumer bases and can afford to spend more on digital out-of-home advertising. Furthermore, because out-of-home advertising is becoming more and more popular across a variety of industry verticals, it is projected that the market for digital out-of-home advertising will expand throughout the forecast period. The sector has also expanded in recent years because to the expanding infrastructure development in developing countries such as China and India.

Strategic Points Covered in Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Directory:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the key questions scrutinized in the study are:

Which companies are expanding litanies of products with the aim to diversify product portfolio?

Which companies have drifted away from their core competencies and how have those impacted the strategic landscape of the Digital OOH (DOOH) market?

Which companies have expanded their horizons by engaging in long-term societal considerations?

Which firms have bucked the pandemic trend and what frameworks they adopted to stay resilient?

What are the marketing programs for some of the recent product launches?

