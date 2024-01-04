3D Print Online Services Market To Hit USD 148.12 Billion By 2030, Grow At A CAGR Of +23.6% | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3D Print Online Services Market

3D Print Online Services Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

The 3D Print Online Services Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the 3D Print Online Services Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the 3D Print Online Services Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide 3D Print Online Services Market in the coming years.

The 3D Print Online Services market is projected to grow from USD 33.61 Billion in 2023 to USD 148.12 Billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2024 to 2030.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are : Shapeways, Sculpteo, Materialise, Proto Labs, Desktop Metal, Markforged, 3D Systems, Stratasys, HP, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet, AMCM, Farsoon Technologies, Renishaw, Concept Laser GmbH, Arcam AB, Prodways, LPW Technology GmbH, 3D K Printing, Meltio and other Prominent players.

Recent Developments:

November 7, 2023: HP Inc. (Booth D41, Hall 12.1) announced a strategic partnership with INDO-MIM, one of the world largest players in the Metal Injection Molding (MIM) industry and an emerging player in the additive manufacturing powder industry.

July 25, 2023: 3D Systems announced new materials to enhance its Stereolithography (SLA) and Figure 4® portfolios – Accura® AMX Tough FR V0 Black, Figure 4 Tough FR V0 Black, and Figure 4 JCAST-GRN 20. These new high-performance materials are enabling efficient production of end-use parts in industries such as automotive, aerospace, semiconductor, and consumer goods

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the 3D Print Online Services market

3D Print Online Services Market by Service Type

3D Printing Services

3D Scanning Services

3D Design Services

3D Modeling Services

3D Prototyping Services

3D Print Online Services Market by Technology

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

PolyJet

3D Print Online Services Market by Application

Prototyping

Manufacturing

Design Visualization

Educational and Training

Medical

3D Print Online Services Market by End-User

Industrial and Manufacturing

Design and Engineering Firms

Educational Institutions

Healthcare Providers

Consumers

3D Print Online Services Market – Regional Analysis

North American enterprises in a variety of industries, spanning aerospace and automotive to healthcare and consumer products, are aggressively investigating the possibilities of 3D printing. This generates a large and continuous need for online offerings, responding to a wide range of requirements and encouraging future market growth. In addition, the region's strong emphasis on development and research has served a critical role in pushing technical improvements in 3D printing materials and techniques, considerably adding to the market's continued expansion.

The United States and Canada were early adopters of 3D printing technology, supporting an established network of entrepreneurs, research institutes, and skilled service providers. The strong edge enabled them to fine-tune their offers, gain knowledge, and recruit talent, allowing them to maintain their lead.

Europe's success in the 3D print online services industry stems from its widely recognized industrial foundation and its singular emphasis on technological advancement. The region's numerous industries, including automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing, generate a need for 3D printing services. Furthermore, Europe has experienced a proliferation of both startups and existing enterprises, promoting an aggressive scene in the sector. At the same time, Asia-Pacific is seeing rapid increase in the use of 3D printing technology, powered by an increasing manufacturing sector and a large consumer base. Dynamic economies such as China and Japan serve an important role in driving regional demand for online 3D printing services.

