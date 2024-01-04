Sudanese Independence Day Celebrations At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: Sudanese pavilion at the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha celebrated the 68th anniversary of the glorious independence day, in the presence of a large number of the Sudanese community residing in Doha, and a group of members of other Arab communities who shared the Sudaneses joy on the anniversary of their country's independence.

Sudanese pavilion square at the International Zone of the exhibition featured performances by Sudanese folk groups, which reflected different styles of the Sudanese artistic heritage and rhythms from various states of Sudan.

This went down well with the large audience and visitors, who learned about the hospitality and traditions of the Sudanese in the open air.

Everyone enjoyed poetry recitals presented by a group of young poets, in an atmosphere that reflected the patriotic spirit of the communitys members and linked them emotionally to the homeland. The event included many participations that focused on historical value, discovering the authentic past, and showing it with a contemporary vision in order to enhance the national and cultural identity.

Every year on January 1, Sudanese people celebrate the glorious anniversary of independence and the departure of the British colonizers from their land. An opportunity to remember their journey from suffering and struggle from occupation to independence.

Sudan is participating in Expo Doha 2023 despite its exceptional circumstances. This stems from its belief that the slogan proposed for the exhibition is a priority for the country, especially since desertification is devouring millions of acres of fertile land, and its risks are exacerbated in the economic, social and industrial fields, and is wiping out tens of acres of the states agricultural lands.

Sudanese pavilion features topics that reflect the Expo slogan“Green Desert, Better Environment,” in addition to a group of famous and basic horticultural and field crops in Sudan, with a glimpse of heritage and tourism topics and products, and samples of important types of seeds and fruits, such as gum, roselle, and senna, as well as multiple types of crops such as dates, Arabic gum, and others.