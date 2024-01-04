US court exposes Epstein-associated names

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the names of nearly 200 individuals mentioned in a 2015 civil suit filed by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre have been unsealed by a United States court. These names had been kept under seal since the case was settled in 2017. The court filings, released on the order of United States District Judge Loretta Preska last month, are being made public on a rolling basis starting from January 1.



Among the notable names revealed in the released files are billionaire Glenn Dubin and his former private chef Rinaldo Rizzo, former Victoria's Secret CEO Lex Wexner, Tony Figueroa, and renowned illusionist David Copperfield, among many others. The unsealing of these documents sheds light on the connections and associations within Epstein's social circles.



The list also includes high-profile public figures such as former United States President Bill Clinton and the United Kingdom's Prince Andrew, both of whom had already been publicly named in connection to the Epstein case. Flight records indicate that Clinton had traveled on Epstein's private jet multiple times, and one witness cited in the court filings claimed that he had a penchant for "young" girls. However, a spokesperson for the former president stated in 2019 that Clinton had not communicated with Epstein for over a decade and was unaware of any criminal activity during the time he knew him.



The release of these names renews public scrutiny over the extent of Epstein's social network and his connections with influential figures. It also raises questions about the role of these individuals in Epstein's alleged illicit activities. As the unsealing process continues, it is expected to contribute to ongoing investigations and discussions surrounding the larger implications of the Epstein case.







