IIT Kharagpur Professor, Dr. Prabina Rajib, Assumes Role As New Director At BIMTECH Greater Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, January 3rd, 2023: Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), a leading Business School in India, proudly announces the appointment of Professor Prabina Rajib as its Director, succeeding Dr. Harivansh Chaturvedi.



Dr. Prabina Rajib, a distinguished Professor in Finance & Accounting, at IIT Kharagpur's Vinod Gupta School of Management, brings a wealth of experience with her. Her extensive portfolio includes roles in teaching, research, and consultancy. Notably, Dr. Prabina Rajib has authored and co-authored two influential books, "Commodity Derivatives and Risk Management" (2014) and "Stock Exchanges Investment and Derivative", respectively. Her promotions in 2007 and 2011 underscore her significant contributions to academia, emphasizing her unwavering commitment to excellence at IIT Kharagpur.



With over two decades of experience, Dr. Rajib has held several leadership roles, including Dean VGSOM, and has demonstrated her expertise by guiding numerous PhD theses. She has presented and published extensively in national and international journals and conferences.



Dr. Rajib's research interests span the Indian commodity spot and derivatives market, focusing on commodity hedging strategies, as well as various aspects of modeling and pricing of commodity derivatives. In the Indian capital market, she delves into IPO pricing, buybacks, delisting of companies, and ADRs/GDRs issued by Indian companies. Additionally, she explores various aspects of FDI entry strategy and foreign (technological & financial) collaborations by multinational companies.



Dr. Harivansh Chaturvedi, the outgoing Director, will now assume the role of Chief Educational Advisor, Birla Academy of Art & Culture, the parent body of BIMTECH and Birla Global University (BGU), and mentor them. Dr. Chaturvedi, the longest-serving Director of BIMTECH with 25 years of tenure, has been instrumental in the institute's significant growth. During his tenure, he led the establishment of two residential campuses at Greater Noida and Bhubaneswar. Dr. Chaturvedi will continue to mentor BIMTECH and BGU, and serve as a member of the Board of the two institutions.

