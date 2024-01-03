The Restaurant At JUSTIN Awarded Prestigious AAA Five Diamonds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest recognition of The Restaurant at JUSTIN as one of the nation's top restaurants

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery is proud to announce that AAA has awarded The Restaurant at JUSTIN Five Diamonds, making it the only winery restaurant to receive this prestigious recognition. One of the top awards in hospitality, a Five-Diamond designation means a property offers the ultimate in luxury and leading-edge cuisine. The Restaurant at JUSTIN, which has also twice been awarded a MICHELIN Star, joins a select group of just 68 restaurants - and one of only 13 in California - to earn the AAA honor.



Led by renowned Executive Chef Rachel Haggstrom, The Restaurant at JUSTIN showcases the ultimate California cuisine with dishes created from the freshest local ingredients paired with an exquisite wine experience. The one-of-a-kind fine dining experience at the JUSTIN Estate in Paso Robles features a five-course prix fixe menu complemented with pairings of JUSTIN's award-winning wines and sweeping views of the vineyards. The Restaurant brings an elevated culinary experience to the wine country of Paso Robles.

The AAA Five Diamonds is the latest in an ongoing list of accolades for The Restaurant at JUSTIN, which also includes a MICHELIN Star, MICHELIN Green Star, and a Forbes Five-Star rating - all awarded two years in a row - as well as Wine Spectator's 2017 Restaurant Award and 18 consecutive years of Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence. The Restaurant also received a gold award for sustainability from Elite Traveler in 2022 for its environmental practices.



“Exceptional wines deserve to be paired with cuisine that matches the same level of artistry and craftsmanship,” said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing, eCommerce and direct-to-consumer for JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery.“Creating these dishes, many of which have ingredients sourced just steps away, allows us to showcase the best that Paso Robles has to offer. We are thrilled for the ongoing recognition and invite everyone to sip, savor, and stay at JUSTIN.”

Established in 1981 by founder Justin Baldwin, when Paso Robles was just in its early days and there were no other restaurants for several miles, The Restaurant at JUSTIN became a beacon to the community and developed a long legacy of excellence. Nestled in the rolling hills of Paso Robles and located steps from the on-property luxury boutique hotel at JUSTIN Vineyards, The JUST INN, The Restaurant at JUSTIN is open for dinner Thursday through Sunday with seatings available from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made at JUSTINWine.

Diamond Ratings for restaurants were established by AAA in 1985. Diamond designations reflect AAA inspectors' commitment to quality and consistency in the hospitality industry. Diamond inspectors are trained professionals who travel across North America to conduct unannounced, independent, in-person property inspections.

The pioneer of Paso Robles, California, JUSTIN® Vineyards & Winery was founded in 1981 and is known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties, including the iconic ISOSCELES® blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot. The Vineyard Estate features a tasting room, luxury five-star accommodations at The JUST INN®, and a restaurant - making it one of the only wineries on the Central Coast to offer all three amenities. The JUSTIN tasting room offers lunch, while The Restaurant at JUSTIN offers a MICHELIN-Starred multicourse fine dining experience Thursday through Sunday. JUSTIN also has a second tasting room conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Paso Robles. In addition to its stellar hospitality, JUSTIN consistently receives top honors around the world, establishing itself as a leader in new-world Bordeaux-style winemaking. JUSTIN wines are available through fine wine retailers and restaurants throughout the United States, or directly from the winery via JUSTIN's tasting rooms, online store, or membership in the exclusive JUSTIN Wine Society wine club. To discover more about JUSTIN, visit . To learn more about our Corporate Social Responsibility work, visit .

