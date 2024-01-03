7 types of Honey and their benefits

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover diverse world of honey! From renowned Manuka with its unique healing properties to delicate Acacia, robust Buckwheat, each honey type offers a distinct taste, color

Originating from New Zealand and Australia, Manuka honey is derived from the nectar of the Manuka tree. It is renowned for its unique antibacterial properties

Acacia honey comes from the nectar of the acacia tree flowers. It is known for its light color and mild taste. Acacia honey remains liquid for a long time

Produced from the nectar of clover plants, this honey is one of the most common and widely available types. It has a mild, sweet flavor and is often light in color

Bees that collect nectar from lavender blossoms produce this honey. It tends to have a delicate floral flavor with a hint of lavender aroma

Buckwheat honey is dark and robust with a strong, distinctive flavor. It is sourced from the nectar of buckwheat flowers and is known for its antioxidant properties

This type of honey is produced by bees that collect nectar from a variety of wildflowers. The flavor, color, and aroma can vary based on the specific flowers in the region

Bees gather nectar from orange blossom flowers to create this honey, giving it a light citrusy flavor and aroma. It is often found in regions with extensive orange groves