Innovative Vehicle And Aircraft Design Utilizes Molded Rubber Interior For Enhanced Safety

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chuck A. of Vacaville, CA is the creator of the Car and Airplane Redesign, a vehicle or aircraft configured with a molded rubber interior, as opposed to metal. The rubber structure can help reduce the effects of an accident impact when compared to standard metal constructions. Replacing the metal structure of a vehicle with a more flexible rubber configuration may offer more give to the vehicle during impact to prevent significant damage and injury.The concept of using rubber in vehicle and aircraft interiors is not entirely new, as it has been used in some parts of the structure for years. However, this new design takes it a step further by replacing the metal structure entirely with a molded rubber one. This not only may enhance safety but also has the potential to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle or aircraft, resulting in improved fuel efficiency. The introduction of this new design is attempting a step toward improving safety standards in the transportation industry. With the potential to reduce the effects of impact during accidents, it has the potential to save lives and prevent serious injuries. This development also highlights the continuous efforts of the industry to prioritize safety and innovation.Chuck filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Car and Airplane Redesign product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Car and Airplane Redesign can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...