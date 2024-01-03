Azerbaijani House In Paris Issues Appeal Over Threats To Natavan Monument In Evian-Les-Bains

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The Azerbaijani
House in Paris has issued an appeal concerning the decision of the
municipal council of Evian-les-Bains regarding the Azerbaijani Park
and the potential threat to the renowned Azerbaijani poetess
Khurshidbanu Natavan's monument, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani
State Committee for Work with Diaspora.
Addressed to the Mayor of Evian-les-Bains, Josiane Ley, on
behalf of Azerbaijani House's head Mirvari Fataliyeva, the appeal
conveys profound concern about the unfolding situation.
It emphasizes that France is recognized as a country that values
all cultures on its territory, but the latest actions, particularly
proposals to alter the name of the Azerbaijani Park, go against the
principles of justice and respect for cultural diversity.
The appeal underscores Natavan's significance as a leading
figure in Azerbaijani literature of the 19th century, portraying
her as a symbol of an emancipated woman who significantly
contributed to the cultural revival of social ties and life in
Azerbaijan.
Highlighting Natavan's unique role, the appeal notes her
leadership in literary gatherings in Shusha, the cultural capital
of Azerbaijan. Additionally, it points out her meeting in 1858 with
the renowned French writer Alexandre Dumas, a friendship
strengthened by Natavan's husband, Khasay Khan, who was fluent in
the French language. Dumas, in his book 'Voyage au Caucase'
reminisced about Natavan paving a cobblestone road from Baku to
Shikh village.
Expressing concern about the potential disruption of
understanding and cooperation crucial for strengthening goodwill
between Azerbaijan and France, the appeal calls on France to
exhibit respect for diverse cultural heritage and bilateral
relations.
In a plea to preserve cultural symbols fostering understanding
between the two countries, the appeal urges relevant authorities to
reconsider recent decisions.
Azerbaijan House in Paris underscores the role of culture in
overcoming obstacles and requests attention to this issue,
expressing hope for a resolution in accordance with the values
proudly represented by France.
The Azerbaijani Park, established in Evian-les-Bains based on
the Charter of Mutual Friendship and Cooperation signed in 2015
between the Azerbaijani city of Ismayilli and Evian-les-Bains town,
features a monument to the prominent Azerbaijani poetess
Khurshidbanu Natavan, installed in 2017.
The mayor's office of Evian-les-Bains is reportedly preparing to
demolish the monument dedicated to Azerbaijani poetess Natavan. The
statue has been already covered.
Several days ago, the signs indicating Azerbaijani Park, where
the statue is located, were also dismantled.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN03012024000187011040ID1107680887
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.