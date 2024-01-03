SPICE UP YOUR WINTER AT THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF AND ENJOY THE RETURN OF WHITE AND DARK CHOCOLATE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Global Coffee and Tea Leader Launches New Winter Menu with Plant-Based Options and

the Return of Fan Favorites with Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate Beverages

A flavor adventure begins this winter at

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

brand. The iconic Southern California favorite serving premium coffee and tea for the past 60 years has launched its winter seasonal menu with new beverages, along with the return of dark chocolate and white chocolate beverages. The new menu features the warmth of spiced ingredients with the creamy richness of vanilla and introduces the Vanilla Spiced Chai Latte and the plant-based Vanilla Spiced Oat Latte.

Guests can also once again order any of their favorite beverages that feature dark chocolate and white chocolate, including the Dark Chocolate Ice Blended® drink and the White Chocolate Latte.

"As we start a fresh year, we invite guests to embark on a flavor-filled voyage, where the aroma of spices fills the air and every cup is an adventure, said Dee Hadley," Head of Marketing Americas, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. "We've also listened to our guests' requests and are excited for them to now be able to once again order any of their favorite beverages that they have been craving, with dark chocolate and white chocolate."

Vanilla Spiced Oat Latte – A plant-based option featuring Oatly Oatmilk with a delicious blend of vanilla, a hint of spice and everything nice. This cozy comfort is a perfect winter beverage that is served hot or over ice for a refreshing treat.

Vanilla Spiced Oat Cold Brew – A new addition to The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's Cold Brew lineup. A fully plant-based vanilla flavored beverage with a blend of vanilla, a hint of spice and Oatley Oatmilk. Served over ice.

Vanilla Spiced Chai Latte – A twist on The Coffee Bean & Tea Lea's classic Chai Latte with an additional boost of spice. Vanilla Spiced Chai Cream Latte – A creamy way to enjoy the new chai latte that features a cream cap and a boost of spice.

For 60 years, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has had an unwavering passion for craftmanship, quality and the creation of unique flavor experiences. Over many decades, the company has built strong relationships directly with growers from around the world that produce the highest quality coffee and teas. From sourcing, to roasting locally, to in café preparation, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's meticulous attention to detail at every step helps maintain the highest quality beans that results in premium flavor.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

International Coffee & Tea Leaf, LLC, doing business as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has 1,130 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit .

