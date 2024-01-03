Ukrinform, Center For Countering Disinformation Launching Joint Project 'About The War'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform National News Agency of Ukraine and the Center for Countering Disinformation are launching a new joint project, About the War, which will cover the issues related to the front, fake news stories, influencers' posts, and the urgent war-related problems.

The project presenters will be Deputy Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Kovalenko and Control Officer of the 12th Brigade 'Azov' of the National Guard of Ukraine Dmytro 'Diplomat'.

The purpose of the project is to counter Russian disinformation campaigns, as well as openly discuss the most important war-related problems of society, and tell the truth about the army.

The first video of the project is airing on the platforms of Ukrinform and the Center for Countering Disinformation today, January 3, 2024, at 07:30 p.m.

A reminder that earlier, in cooperation with the Center for Countering Disinformation, Ukrinform launched the Kramatorsk Station project.