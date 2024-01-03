‘Karmma Calling’ Director Ruchi Narain Didn’T Know Varun Sood Before Casting Him

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) The director of 'Karmma Calling' Ruchi Narain has revealed that she was not aware of actor Varun Sood before casting him for the show. She shared how his innocence appealed to her.

Varun plays the character of Ahaan Kothari in the show. Ruchi spilled the beans on the details of the casting process of Ahaan Kothari.

She said:“I haven't been able to watch a lot of stuff, ever since I became a working mother. So, I wasn't really aware of Varun Sood. When we started the casting for Karmma Calling, Panchami Ghavri, the casting director, sent me the tests for Ahaan Kothari.”

Ruchi said Varun was the second test she saw and then she stopped.

“I was like this is the guy and called for him. When I met him, what appealed to me about him was that he had a lot of innocence. He looks like this really attractive, young man but what jumps out at you is the pureness in him which was imperative for the character of Ahaan,” shared Ruchi.

“After working with him and getting to know him, I can say he is just a really good guy with a pure heart. He is funny and has a self-deprecatory sense of humour and all of those things work for Ahaan,” she conclude.

'Karmma Calling' is a glimpse into the unapologetically rich world of glitz and glamour, filled with deceit and betrayal. Throned in Alibaug, the Kotharis are the center of this world that revolves around them and Indrani Kothari.

Portraying the powerful character of Indrani is the actress Raveena Tandon.

Produced by R.A.T Films, the series is releasing on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

