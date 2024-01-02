Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan's Ex-Wifes Kiran Rao-Reena Dutta Don Nauvari Sarees For Haldi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, is slated to marry her fiancé Nupur Shikhare tomorrow, January 3, and the wedding preparations have already begun! The couple's Haldi ceremony is today, and Ira's mother, Reena Dutta, has already come for the big event. Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's ex-wife, was also photographed arriving in style for Ira and Nupur's Haldi.

It has been widely reported that Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare would marry in Maharashtra. Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao arrived for the Haldi ceremony, dressed in traditional nauvari sarees.



Also Read:

Who was Srividya, the actress who madly loved actor Kamal Haasan

The bride-to-be's mother, Reena Dutta wore a dark green saree with a gold border and a crimson top. She was seen carrying a basket and wearing a golden necklace and matching bangles as she made her way to Ira and Nupur's haldi rites. She was photographed standing with her bride-to-be, Nupur Shikhare, who was dressed in a red kurta and white pyjamas. Pritam Shikhare, Nupur's mother, was also spotted posing with them.



Kiran Rao, meanwhile, wore a purple and blue nauvari saree with a golden border. She accessorised her hair with gajra for Ira and Nupur's Haldi, and wore a modest gold necklace and matching bangles. Her happiness was obvious, and she enthusiastically posed for the photographers.



Also Read:

John Abraham buys Rs 70.83 crore bungalow in Mumbai; location and other details here

Ira Khan posted a gorgeous photo of herself on Tuesday morning before the Haldi ceremony began. She was glowing in the lovely photo and was wearing a headband with the words 'Bride-to-be' printed on it.

Following their small wedding, Ira and Nupur will have a spectacular celebration in Mumbai. The who's who of Bollywood is slated to attend the star-studded celebration. The wedding celebration will likely be held after January 10. More information about the subject is awaited.