Stephanie Rodriquez Named Executive VP Of Centauri Martin

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Promotion deepens firm's existing leadership pipeline

HOUSTON, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Klinger , I-Pro Martin , President and JD Martin

Western Division President, is pleased to announce Stephanie Rodriquez

has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Centauri Martin , effective January 1, 2024.

"Stephanie's consistent demonstration of exceptional leadership and strategic vision has contributed significantly to Centauri Martin's success," said Tim Klinger. He added, "In her new role, she will lead the overall direction and operational strategy of Centauri Martin, driving innovation and fostering continued growth."

Continue Reading

Stephanie Rodriquez Named EVP of Centauri Martin deepening firm's existing leadership pipeline

Stephanie Rodriquez, EVP of Centauri Martin

Centauri Martin (PRNewsfoto/JD Martin Co.)

Post this

Rodriquez shared, "I'm honored and excited to have the opportunity to continue to grow my role and contributions at the firm," She added, "I look forward to further strengthening our customer experiences and deepening stakeholder relationships."

A seasoned electrical industry professional, Stephanie's track record includes over 16 years of industry experience and prior leadership roles. She joined the Centauri Martin team in 2021.

Simultaneously, Dan Nunez will transition to a new role as Vice President of Lighting Sales, effective January 1st, 2024. Nunez will now dedicate his focus and extensive professional lighting expertise to help strategically support commercial and industrial customers and projects located throughout the New Mexico market.

ABOUT

JD MARTIN:

JD

Martin Company

is

an electrical

manufacturer's

representative agency

that sells

and

markets premier

lines

of

electrical

products to OEM

and

MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. Since 1954 we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, wastewater treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 16 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, The Carolinas, Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee. To learn more about JD Martin click here or visit facebook/JDMartinCo

or linkedin/jd-martin-company-inc- .

ABOUT Centauri Martin:

Established in 1988, Centauri Sales quickly grew to become the leading electrical manufacturer's representative agency in the territory that we serve: New Mexico, West Texas, Eastern Arizona and Southern Colorado. In 2020 Centauri Sales joined forces with JD Martin to become Centauri Martin and bring powerful and lasting value to our customers. At Centauri Martin we are proud and privileged to have become trusted, long-term partners to our local customers and manufacturers alike, ensuring a long and fruitful relationship to both. To learn more about Centauri Martin click here .

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Thomas, Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE JD Martin Co.