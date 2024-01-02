Sunil Grover-Starrer 'Sunflower' Renewed For Second Season

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) The streaming show 'Sunflower', which stars Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chaddha and Girish Kulkarni, is returning with its second season. The show is a crime comedy and revolves around a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called 'Sunflower' featuring an array of quirky characters.

In the second season, the cast from season 1 will reprise their roles with Sunil Grover as Sonu Singh, Mukul Chaddha as Mr. Ahuja, Ashish Vidyarthi as Dilip Iyer, Ranvir Shorey as Inspector Digendra, and Girish Kulkarni as Inspector Tambe.

The new season picks up where the first season left off, with DG and Tambe finding themselves stranded, searching for Kapoor's murderer. This time around, the intrigue deepens with twice the number of suspects including, of course, Sonu who is India's most loved murder suspect.

The show has been created by showrunner Vikas Bahl and directed by Navin Gujral.

Talking about the second season, showrunner Vikas Bahl said, "I am truly humbled by the immense love and support the first season of 'Sunflower' has garnered from fans. Sunil Grover's portrayal of the endearing yet quirky Sonu Singh has resonated with audiences, creating a fanbase that is nothing short of phenomenal. With the upcoming second season, our aim is to elevate this suspenseful murder mystery to new heights”.

He added,“Viewers can anticipate more layers, more intrigue, and a deeper exploration of the beloved characters, promising a rollercoaster ride of emotions, laughter, and numerous twists. Fans are in for a treat as we unveil a fresh chapter that not only continues the legacy but also adds a whole new dimension to this intriguing story”.

The second season of the show will soon be available to stream on ZEE5.

