TIN Number Mandatory For Over 18S : How To Get It?

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Jan 2 (DailyMirror) – With effect from 1 January, persons who have not obtained a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) will be subjected to a penalty not exceeding Rs. 50,000, the Department of Inland Revenue cautioned.

In a notice to the public, the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) reiterated it is mandatory for persons at the age of 18 or more, or who turn 18 years on or after 1 January, to register and obtain a TIN.

Further, any persons receiving an income exceeding Rs. 1,200,000 for a year of assessment (from 1 April of a year to 31 March of the following year) must register for income tax.

The general public has the option of registering online at , requesting registration by post, or registering in person at the IRD.

The department has also urged the eligible persons to ensure to register as required, adding that the registration can be done by adhering to the steps outlined on its official website;

