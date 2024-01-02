Sustainability Forum Middle East Announces Bapco Energies as a Strategic Partner for its Upcoming Second Edition

(MENAFN- Sustainability Forum Middle East)



Manama – December 30, 2023 - Sustainability Forum Middle East announced Bapco Energies, the integrated energy company leading the energy transition in the Kingdom of Bahrain, as a Strategic Partner for its upcoming second edition set to take place on January 8-9, 2024 in the Kingdom of Bahrain.



Being held in the presence of the Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, the Forum promotes climate action and regional decarbonation with a focus on “Achieving Net Zero – Pathways to Accelerating Implementation”.



Bapco Energies’ partnership reinforces its position at the forefront of climate action and is actively driving the transformation of Bahrain’s energy landscape, paving the way for a sustainable future.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mark Thomas, will headline the event with a keynote address to key decision-makers and sustainability experts. The Forum serves as a vital platform for industry leaders to delve into regional energy transition strategies and unlock crucial funding requirements for MENA's net-zero aspirations.

Commenting on the partnership, Bapco Energies Group CEO, Mr. Mark Thomas, said, “We take pride in being a Strategic Partner for the second consecutive year. Our partnership reflects our steadfast commitment and unwavering support for Bahrain's ambitious Net-Zero by 2060 target and its sustainable economic diversification. Through this partnership, we not only reaffirm our commitment to local climate action but also champion this agenda across the region."



Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director at FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organiser, added, “We’re delighted to welcome Bapco Energies as a Forum partner for a second year. The Company’s support is invaluable to our efforts to promote climate action and raise awareness of the complex transition that lies ahead. We look forward to showcasing the knowledge of the Bapco Energies team, led by Group CEO Mr. Mark Thomas, at the Forum and to leveraging its unique position leading Bahrain’s energy transition to help others plan for and accelerate their own journeys to Net-Zero.”



Also supporting the Forum are other diverse partners dedicated to regional climate action. These include Lead Partners - Bank ABC and Infracorp, Strategic Partner Standard Chartered Bank and Tamkeen, Forum Partners APM Terminals Bahrain, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (Asry), Zu’bi & Partners, Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Company (BASREC) and American Chamber of Commerce, Bahrain, as well as Official Carrier Gulf Air, Media Partners BFT Media, Asharq Business with Bloomberg and OGN.





