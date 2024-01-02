Rap Star Drake Launches Sauber's New Era As Stake Formula 1 Team

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula/ Formula 1

Doha, Qatar: Canadian rapper Drake has launched Sauber's new era as the Stake F1 Team with a fresh rebrand of their identity on New Year's Day.

After five seasons competing under the famous Alfa Romeo name, Sauber agreed a two-year title partnership deal with betting, entertainment and lifestyle brand Stake, starting in 2024, ahead of a rebrand as Audi's factory team in 2026.

Drake is one of Stake's celebrity, sport and lifestyle partners, which also include English Premier League football club Everton and the UFC, and is likely to make appearances at Grands Prix as part of the partnership.

“Last season represented the start of Stake's journey in Formula 1, and the brand's new role headlining Stake F1 Team represents the natural and exciting next step on this path,” said Team Representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi.

“Stake not only successfully tapped into Formula 1's growing fan base to enhance its own community; but also introduced a completely new audience to the sport, something that benefitted not only our team but also everyone else in F1. We had the opportunity to participate in some incredible activations with some of Stake's ambassadors, including Argentine football legend Sergio Aguero and Indian-Canadian rapper Karan Aujla. 2024 will be a new page and the chance to do more, better, and reach even farther: we are looking forward to an even more exciting calendar of events in this new season.”

The Swiss team – which will officially be known as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber – will launch their 2024 season with a glittering event in the United Kingdom's capital London on February 5.