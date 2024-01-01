Libya Defeat Kuwait 89-76 In Arab Basketball Championship

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- Libya beat Kuwait 89-76 in the quarterfinals of the Arab Basketball Championship currently held in Egypt. In other matches, the United Arab Emirates overcome Algeria 79-73 and Tunisia outrivaled Somalia 95-74. The host Egypt is facing Mauritania over the last seat of the semifinals. (end) rg

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.