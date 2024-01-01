Anticipating M&A Trends In Latin America For 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Latin American leaders eye 2024, ready to tackle a global economic slowdown after a year of political and economic volatility.



M&A activities experienced a notable decline, with TTR Data reporting fewer operations and a decreased transaction volume.



Despite this, global investment strategies have remained cautious. Marcela Chacón from TTR Data expresses optimism for Latin America's investment outlook to Bloomberg.



In contrast, Lina Uribe of Gómez-Pinzón notes investors' adaptability to changing environments.



Jaime Trujillo from Baker McKenzie highlights significant 2023 deals, pointing to the potential for impactful transactions in 2024.



He anticipates attention on Grupo Gilinski's Nutresa acquisition and subsequent activities.







Analysts predict Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina will lead 2024's M&A activities, with Colombia feeling regional investment effects.



Despite challenges, the growth of Brazil's economy might spark a renewed M&A interest.



Mexico will likely focus investments on North American trade ties, while Argentina may see more local transactions due to privatizations.



Colombian leaders prepare for reform attempts but maintain a guarded optimism for market stability.



Chacón emphasizes the regional challenge of high inflation and interest rates, which has prompted caution among business leaders.



Trujillo adds that local risk perception, taxation, and security concerns significantly influence the investment climate.



TTR Data anticipates a gradual M&A recovery in 2024 as interest rates fall and stability returns.

Increase in transaction numbers and values expected

Baker McKenzie expects an increase in transaction numbers and values, with investors better equipped to handle ongoing challenges.



Financial investors may face more pressure to mobilize resources and divest from mature investments.



Active M&A sectors could include fintech, driven by digitalization, and healthcare, influenced by demographic shifts.



The electrical sector also awaits due to energy transition trends and a focus on developed assets.



Uribe predicts opportunities in telecommunications, technology, infrastructure, renewable energy, and public services, outlining a cautiously optimistic strategy for Latin America's 2024 M&A landscape.

