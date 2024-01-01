Italy Assumes Presidency Of G7 Ambassadors' Ukraine Support Group

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Embassy of Italy in Ukraine has assumed the presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv.

The ambassadors' group reported this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"The Italian Embassy in Ukraine proudly assumes the G7 Ambassadors' Ukraine Support Group presidency for 2024. Many thanks to the Japanese Embassy in Ukraine for their outstanding 2023 chairmanship. We remain committed to close cooperation with Ukraine in fostering reforms & addressing Russia's aggression," the post said.

Italy approves extension of military aid to Ukraine

On December 27, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that Ukraine would remain a priority during Italy's presidency of the G7.

Photo: @G7AmbReformUA