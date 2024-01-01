India Must Kickstart Land Reforms

(MENAFN- Asia Times) “The balance of power in a society accompanies the balance of property in land.” – John Adams

The second US president, John Adams, viewed broad land ownership as a key ingredient in maintaining a balance of political power. Property rights are the most fundamental institution in any economy and society.

The entire economic, social, and political status revolves around it. Land not only provides economic sustenance but also helps in the prospects of asserting citizenship and demanding political rights within a country or state.

Historically it also plays a critical role in determining class. In an economy like India, where still more than

60% of the population

is dependent on agriculture, land ownership becomes a central factor not only in one's livelihood but one's social and political status. Access to land in an agriculture-based rural economy is important because land is a primary means and instrument of production.

In ancient India, land ownership was mostly community-based, and private ownership was generally unheard of. With the arrival of the British, the scenario went through a sea change. Land revenue was one of the major sources of income for Britons in India.

The British changed the system of land revenue collection, as a result of which the ownership of land also changed. They instituted a policy of eviction and sale of land if revenue was not paid in full with the introduction of zamindar system in 1793 by Lord Cornwallis.

Under this system, zamindars were recognized as permanent landowners, leasing out land to tenant farmers in exchange for a share of the produce. Afterward the zamindars paid a fixed sum to the British government.