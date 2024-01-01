Japan Earthquake: Tsunami Alerts For North Korea, Russia Kremlin Says Evacuations Being Carried Out

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Japan earthquake: The 7.6 magnitude earthquake that hit central Japan on Monday has triggered Tsunami warnings in Japan, North Korea and Russia. Kremlin confirmed the reports of Tsunami warnings in Russia's far east region and said the evacuations are being carried out to relocate the people to safer areas. As per the reports, the first Tsunami waves that hit Japanese coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama were around a meter high.

Russia's emergency minister informed that certain areas along the western coast of Sakhalin Island, which is in close proximity to Japan on Russia's Pacific coastline, are facing a potential tsunami threat. As a precautionary measure, the local residents are currently undergoing evacuation procedures, the local news agency TASS reported on Monday to come...

MENAFN01012024007365015876ID1107673490