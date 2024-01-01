Death Toll From Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv Rises To 27

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from a Russian missile attack on the capital of Ukraine on December 29 has risen to 27.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Rescuers found the bodies of four more victims under the rubble. The total number of victims is now 27. Thirty people were injured.

The search and rescue operation continues.

In a post on Facebook, the State Emergency Service said that the bodies of eight people had been retrieved from the rubble in Shevchenkivskyi district overnight. In total, 27 people died.

According to the National Police, 35 people were injured.

Another thousand cubic meters of destroyed building structures have been removed (2,675 cubic meters since the search and rescue operation began).

Rescue efforts continue around the clock, the State Emergency Service added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 29, 2023, Russian troops launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine. The invaders used kamikaze drones and missiles of various types.

The invaders used about 160 missiles and drones against cities and towns across Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 27 drones and 88 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

January 1 was declared a day of mourning in Kyiv.