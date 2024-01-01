Prime Bank PLC Partners With Air Astra

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Prime Bank PLC, a private commercial bank recently announced a strategic partnership with Air Astra at the bank's head office in the capital.

Air Astra is a privately-owned passenger airline in Bangladesh, read a press release.

Under this partnership, Prime Bank Monarch (Priority Banking) Customers, credit/debit card holders, and Prime Bank employees will enjoy a 10 per cent discount on base fare for domestic routes from Air Astra.

Nazeem A Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and Mozammel Haque Bhuiya, Head of Marketing and Sales, Air Astra, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, Head of Cards and Alternative Delivery Channel of Prime Bank, Khandokar Arif Ul Islam, Assistant Manager, Marketing and Sales of Air Astra and other senior officials from both organisations were also present during the agreement signing ceremony.