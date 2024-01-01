Vistara Increases Frequencies From Mumbai To London, Singapore

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Mumbai : Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, will boost international connectivity from Mumbai by increasing frequencies to two popular international destinations-London Heathrow and Singapore.

The airline will increase the flight frequency between Mumbai and London Heathrow, from 4x weekly to daily flights, starting March 1, 2024.

Additionally, Vistara will introduce a second daily flight between Mumbai and Singapore from February 1, 2024, using its A321neo aircraft.

Vistara also operates daily flights between Delhi and London Heathrow, and flies daily to Singapore from Delhi and 6x weekly from Pune.

Bookings for the flights are open on all channels, including Vistara's website, mobile app, and through travel agents.

Vistara connects Mumbai to a total of 14 international destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Dammam, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Frankfurt, Jeddah, London Heathrow, Male, Mauritius, Muscat, and Singapore.