7 Die In Brazil Police-Gang Shootout

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) At least seven suspects were killed in a shootout between police and suspected members of a criminal gang in southern Brazil, local media reported.

Citing the military police, the report said the firefight occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Parolin district in Curitiba, the capital city of southern Parana state, after residents reported hearing more than 50 gunshots and seeing suspects circulating through the streets with large-caliber weapons, Xinhua news agency reported.

Upon arrival, police faced a hail of gunfire, leading to a fierce shootout.

The military police said they found on site 10 weapons, two bulletproof vests, cartridges for AK-47s, and equipment to convert pistols into long-range firearms.

According to the report, the initial shootings were due to rival gangs fighting for control of local drug sales.

--IANS

int/dan