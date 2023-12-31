Lockheed Martin Continues Support For Iraqi C-130J Aircraft

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

US-based Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has been awarded a $13,541,434 definitization modification (PZ0001) to previously awarded contract FA8553-23-F-0007 for C-130J contract logistic support.

The contract modification definitizes prices for contractor sustainment support services to include technical assistance, logistics support, aircraft maintenance support, repair and procurement of C-130J spares, repair and procurement of C-130J support equipment, technical data support, and maintenance planning for the Iraq Air Force C-130J fleet.

Work will be performed at Martyr Mohammed Ala Air Base, Baghdad, Iraq; and Marietta, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2024.

This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Iraq. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $13,541,434 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)