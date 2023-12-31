Over 130 Palestinians Killed In A Series Of Israeli Airstrikes In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA / PNN /



In a devastating series of airstrikes, Israeli warplanes targeted various areas across the northern and central Gaza Strip this morning, resulting in the tragic murder of at least 130 Palestinian civilians, including children and women, and leaving dozens injured.

The deadly Israeli strikes mark the 86th day of the Israeli war of genocide on Gaza, where airstrikes and artillery shelling continue to wreak havoc on multiple regions, claiming more innocent lives and leaving a trail of massive destruction.

The strikes this morning focused on the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in central Gaza City, claiming 48 lives and causing numerous injuries. Additionally, the vicinity of Al-Aqsa University in Gaza City witnessed airstrikes that resulted in the killing of at least 20 individuals.

Medical sources reported that, within the past 24 hours, 64 Palestinians were killed, with 186 others sustaining injuries, due to Israeli attacks targeting residential homes in the central region of Gaza. The sources further added that the occupying Israeli forces committed 12 massacres against civilian residences over the past 24 hours, leading to the tragic loss of 150 lives and injuring 286 individuals.

Israeli warplanes and artillery also targeted various locations in northern and central Gaza. Reports from local sources confirmed that the Israeli military carried out a fire-belt targeting agricultural land belonging to the Abu Muzayid family in the town of Al-Zawaida in central Gaza.

In the al-Maghazi refugee camp, Israeli warplanes targeted the Grand Mosque, the surroundings of Abu Rakan Diwan family council, and multiple residences belonging to the families of Al-Shanti, Abdeljawad, Abu Batnin, Shukri, Taha, and El-Arouki.

Meantime, relentless airstrikes resulted in the tragic murder of paramedic Adham Al-Ghoul, who was targeted by Israeli occupation forces while carrying out his humanitarian duties in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Furthermore, occupation forces launched stun grenades near the Khawla school, where thousands of displaced individuals sought refuge. Simultaneously, artillery bombardment targeted the home of the Abu Khasewan family east of Deir Al-Balah.

Meanwhile, six individuals were reported killed, and over 40 remain missing under the rubble of the Isleem family home which was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City.

A Palestinian youth was also killed when Israeli naval vessels fired heavy machine guns at Palestinians on the beach in Rafah, south of the Strip.

In the town of Abasan Al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, four Palestinians were reported killed due to Israeli shelling over the past few hours.

Simultaneously, rescue teams managed to retrieve the bodies of eight martyrs from various areas in Khan Yunis, according to local and medical sources.

In a preliminary toll, the ongoing Israeli offensive on Gaza, which began on October 7, has resulted in more than 21,822 deaths and approximately 56,450 injuries. Thousands are still missing, with 70% of the victims being children and women.



