Mamata, Abhishek Are Incarnations Of Ramakrishna, Vivekananda, Says Trinamool Spokesman

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 31 (IANS) Trinamool Congress spokesman Kunal Ghosh on Sunday termed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as an incarnation of Ramakrishna Paramhansa and her nephew and party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee as that of Swami Vivekananda.

"If Mamata Banerjee is Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Abhishek Banerjee is Swami Vivekananda. Sri Ramakrishna had several followers. But Swami Vivekananda was his most popular disciple. Similarly, the people of Bengal want to witness the greatness of Mamata Banerjee in light of the life of Abhishek Banerjee. People want to see the reflection of the contributions and sacrifices of Mamata Banerjee for the people in Abhishek Banerjee as well," Ghosh told media persons here.

Earlier this week, state Education Minister Bratya Basu was in the midst of controversy by describing the Chief Minister as the incarnation of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

“Chaitanya Dev always spoke of the unity of all religions. He never advocated for dividing people on the basis of religion. Similarly Mamata Banerjee also believes in all-inclusiveness. She never encourages divisive politics. So if there is a perfect incarnation of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in West Bengal it is Mamata Banerjee," he said at a public programme at Purbasthali in East Burdwan district, as per a video going viral.

In June last year, Nirmal Maji, a three-time Trinamool Congress legislator from Uluberia (North) in Howrah district, described Mamata Banerjee as the "incarnation of Maa Sarada", the wife and spiritual consort of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.

He even went to the extent of saying that a few days before Swami Vivekananda's death, Maa Sarada told some of Swamiji's followers that when she will be reborn, she would be reborn in Kalighat near the famous Kali Temple.

Incidentally, Banerjee's residence is located near the Kali Temple in Kalighat.

Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, issued a strong note of objection against such comments by Maji. Again, in July last year, Biswajit Das, the MLA from Bagda Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district, likened the chief minister to Rani Rashmoni -- the legendary philanthropist and founder of iconic Dakhineswar Kali temple near Kolkata, famous for its association with Ramakrishna Paramhansa.

--IANS

