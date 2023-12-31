Azerbaijan Exempts Some Imported Goods From Customs Duties

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Some goods imported to Azerbaijan are exempt from customs duties until December 31, 2026, Azernews reports.

The following goods are exempt from customs duties for another three years in accordance with the amendments made by the Cabinet of Ministers:

-seeds of some vegetables,

-yeast cultures, baker's yeast, ready-made leavening agents,

-flour and granules of coarse and fine grinding from fish or crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates, soluble fish products or products from other marine mammals.