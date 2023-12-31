Azerbaijan Exempts Some Imported Goods From Customs Duties

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Some goods imported to Azerbaijan are exempt from customs duties
until December 31, 2026, Azernews reports.
The following goods are exempt from customs duties for another
three years in accordance with the amendments made by the Cabinet
of Ministers:
-seeds of some vegetables,
-yeast cultures, baker's yeast, ready-made leavening agents,
-flour and granules of coarse and fine grinding from fish or
crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates, soluble fish
products or products from other marine mammals.
