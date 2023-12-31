VP Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Attends Premiere Of Documentary About Gizilaghaj National Park

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nizami Cinema Center has presented a documentary "Gizilaghaj
National Park-Caspian Tale" as part of the IDEA Public Union`s
special project "Ten Wonders of Azerbaijan", Azernews reports.
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head
of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the film
premiere.
Before the presentation, the guests watched six documentaries
about Shirvan National Park, Aggol National Park, Goygol National
Park,Absheron National Park, Shahdag National Park and gazelles,
filmed since 2014, and got acquainted with video and a photo
exhibition.
Speaking at the ceremony, the documentary film director Igor
Byshnev expressed his gratitude to the project initiator Leyla
Aliyeva and provided interesting details about the filming process
of the next documentary within the project, which is constantly and
successfully being implemented. He also noted the beauty of the
Azerbaijani nature.
The film demonstrates mammals, endemic and rare species listed
in the Red Book of Azerbaijan, endangered on a global scale and
living in the territory of the Gizilaghaj National Park, created in
2018 by the Order of the President Ilham Aliyev. The documentary
also shows transboundary migratory animals and other types of fauna
and flora characteristic of this territory.
At the event, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla
Aliyeva awarded certificates of gratitude to ten young people who
actively participated as volunteers in the projects of the IDEA
Public Union in 2023.
After the documentary presentation, a trailer for a new film
about the Hirkan National Park, which is currently being filmed,
was shown.
Note that IDEA's main goal in creating a series of documentaries
related to national parks is to popularize the wonderful natural
beauty of Azerbaijan at home and abroad, as well as to draw
attention to the importance of environmental protection.
