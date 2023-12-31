Qatar Tourism Opens Registration For QIFF Kiosks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism (QT) has opened registration for kiosks for the upcoming 13th Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF). Home businesses, local and international food outlets can register to operate kiosks through the QT website.

During the festival, there will be over 200 food and beverage kiosks, said organizers earlier. Dubbed country's biggest food extravaganza, QIFFl will be held at the Family Zone of the ongoing Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha in Al Bidda Park, from January 10 to 20, 2024.

The event will also feature events to coincide with the Qatar-Moroccan Year of Culture and promises an exquisite fusion of tantalizing cuisine and captivating live performances, meticulously curated by esteemed restaurants, culinary maestros, and hospitality experts.