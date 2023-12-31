Casualty Toll In Missile Attack On Kharkiv Up To 26

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those affected as a result of Saturday's missile attack on Kharkiv has increased to 26.

Consequences of a missile attack on Kharkiv/Photo: Vyacheslav Madievskyi, Ukrinform

"As of now, the number of victims has increased to 26," the statement reads.

Earlier, 19 casualties were reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier , at around 19:00 on Saturday, December 30, a series of explosions rang out in Kharkiv.

Russians shell hospital in Vovchansk,region

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov later informed that Russia launched six strikes, inflicting damage on civil infrastructure.

Subsequently, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, reported that a residential building had been hit, resulting in a fire. Other civil infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

According to Serhii Melnyk, the head of the Kharkiv military garrison, the Russians struck the city from the Belgorod district using the S-300 surface-to-air missiles.