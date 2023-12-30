STAR Refinery Increases Production Of Petroleum Coke

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova
Petroleum coke production at SOCAR Turkiye's STAR Refinery
increased by 23.7 percent in October 2023 compared to the same
period last year, Azernews reports.
According to the estimates of the Republic of Turkiye Energy
Market Regulation Authority (TEMRA), the refinery produced 75,471
tons of petroleum coke in August of this year, compared to 61,18
tons in the same period of 2022.
It should be noted that SOCAR Türkiye plans to process more than
12 million tons of oil in STAR Refinery in 2023. Crude oil from the
Black Sea region, African countries, and many other countries is
used in the production of petrochemical products. STAR Refinery was
launched in October 2018. The annual processing capacity of the
STAR plant is close to 10 million tons. The plant has the capacity
to process 214,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
