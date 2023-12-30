STAR Refinery Increases Production Of Petroleum Coke

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova Read more

Petroleum coke production at SOCAR Turkiye's STAR Refinery increased by 23.7 percent in October 2023 compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports.

According to the estimates of the Republic of Turkiye Energy Market Regulation Authority (TEMRA), the refinery produced 75,471 tons of petroleum coke in August of this year, compared to 61,18 tons in the same period of 2022.

It should be noted that SOCAR Türkiye plans to process more than 12 million tons of oil in STAR Refinery in 2023. Crude oil from the Black Sea region, African countries, and many other countries is used in the production of petrochemical products. STAR Refinery was launched in October 2018. The annual processing capacity of the STAR plant is close to 10 million tons. The plant has the capacity to process 214,000 barrels of crude oil per day.