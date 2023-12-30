Certificationconsultancy Re-Launched An IMS Awareness And Auditor Training PPT Kit

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 29, 2023 2:18 am - Certificationconsultancy is excited to re- launched the IMS awareness and auditor training kit. This kit is written in simple English language.

Global Certification Consultancy has launched the IMS Awareness & Internal Auditor Training Presentation Kit. The IMS awareness and IMS auditor training kit help to comprehend Quality, Environment, Occupational Health and Safety Management System awareness as well as internal audit as per ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 standards requirements.

Integrating the three systems (QMS, EMS, and OH&SMS) into one and sharing common clauses and processes typically results in increased efficiency. In light of this, certificationconsultancy developed the IMS training presentation kit to make the installation of an integrated system in an organization easier. Employee performance can be improved by installing an Integrated Management System (IMS), which aids in lowering production costs while preserving product quality.

IMS certification consultation and IMS awareness and auditor training kit are useful for firms that want to adopt the IMS and get ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certification from global certification bodies. The package of IMS training presentation slides is incredibly beneficial for providing corporate training on integrated management system audits inside an organization or any work area. By used it to conduct IMS awareness training programs for the clients and assisted them in successfully implementing integrated management systems throughout their organizations. The PowerPoint slides are fully editable.

The IMS awareness and auditor training kit contains 510 slides of presentations and Handouts for users. The IMS training presentation which is include below 13 modules:

.Introduction and Overview of the IMS system

.QMS principles

.ISO 9001 Requirements

.ISO 14001 Requirement

.ISO 45001 Requirements

.Environmental, Quality and OH & S Management System Internal Audit

.Steps for ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2015

.Verification Matrix

.Accident Investigation System

.Hazard Risk Identification

.Documented Information

.OH & S Objectives, Targets and OH & S Management Plan

.Awareness of ISO 45001- Vendors and Suppliers

The IMS awareness and auditor training kit is written in simple English language. The IMS training kit consists of an editable, user-friendly presentation and handouts created by seasoned experts and ISO consultants. The training kit is simple to use and understand, with the opportunity to include company logos and voiceovers for staff training. The kit saves time and money, making it ideal for generating new presentations for personal use. Many businesses are using IMS and reaping the benefits of ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 integration certifications. The information is vetted and evaluated at various levels of the team, and the preparation process takes over 1000 hours. For more information, go through this website:

About the Certificationconsultancy

In the ISO Certification, Documentation, and Training Solutions areas, Certificationconsultancy is a well-known name. The ISO Certification Consultancy Company has over 2700 satisfied customers for global certification and management domains in over 65 countries. A pioneer in the deployment and certification of customized management systems, and certification consultants. Certificationconsultancy provides a collection of editable materials and training presentation kits on QMS, EMS, FSMS, OHSAS, ISMS, EnMS, BRC, FSSC, and other cutting-edge management topics. The certification consulting organization has a 100% success rate for successful QMS, HSE, and Food Safety certifications as a global certification consultant. Clients in the consultancy projects all passed the certification audit on the first try and gained certification in the shortest amount of time.