Russia Continuing Strategy Of Terror To Weaken Resilience Of Ukrainians - French Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs has condemned the massive wave of Russian missile and drone strikes against Ukraine.

The ministry said this in a statement posted on its website, Ukrinform reports.

"In launching more than 110 missiles and dozens of drones across Ukraine, as it has done almost daily over the past several months, Russia is continuing its strategy of terror aimed at destroying Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, in order to weaken the resilience of the Ukrainian people during the second winter of the conflict," the statement said.

The ministry noted that France would continue to work closely with its partners to provide Ukraine with the aid it needs to ensure its legitimate defense and would continue its support for the Ukrainian courts and the International Criminal Court to combat impunity for crimes committed by Russia.

Russian missile attack on Kyiv: Death toll rises to nine

Early on December 29, Russia launched missiles and drones at cities across Ukraine, killing at least 18 people and leaving 132 injured.

According to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, missile and drone strikes damaged 47 private houses, 39 cars, a hospital and sanatorium, nine apartment buildings, two administrative buildings and outbuildings.

A warehouse, a school, a church, a shopping center and a maternity hospital were also damaged.