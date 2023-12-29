Iraq And Iran Strengthen Cooperation On Oil Industry

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi and Iranian ministers of oil have agreed to establish committees to expand cooperation, including committees for the development of shared border fields, investment in gas and petrochemical industries, and renewable energy.

Other committees will focus on the qualification and development of refineries, joint training, and collaborative efforts in oil marketing, drilling, pipeline supply, spare parts, oil exploration, and more.

The meeting this week also saw the signing of a memorandum of cooperation in the field of training and development.

Deputy Prime Minister Haidar Al-Abadi, during his official visit to Iran, engaged with Iranian government officials and the Ministry of Oil. The delegation included officials from various Iraqi oil-related entities.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)